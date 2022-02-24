LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.27

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.27 and last traded at $121.40, with a volume of 255182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.68.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average is $141.24.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

