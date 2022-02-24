Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 95 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $9.77 on Thursday, reaching $189.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,538. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

