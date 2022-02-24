Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 108,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,000. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $67.71. 106,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

