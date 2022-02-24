Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Decreases Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up approximately 2.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,548,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,652,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average of $127.45.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

