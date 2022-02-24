Laura J. Lane Sells 6,988 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $204.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

