Lake Street Capital Cuts ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $29.00

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SSTI. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.64, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 826,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 24.7% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 238.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

