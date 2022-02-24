Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,057.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,160,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,285 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,005. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $14.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.53. The company had a trading volume of 151,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,470. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.61.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

