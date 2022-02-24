Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.72. 1,062,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,947,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

