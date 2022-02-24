Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,120 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.84. 17,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,804. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.