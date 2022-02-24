Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after buying an additional 612,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,650,000 after purchasing an additional 95,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,734,000 after purchasing an additional 616,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.05. 951,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,346,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average is $114.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

