Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.54. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 73,239 shares changing hands.
KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.
