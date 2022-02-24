Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.54. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 73,239 shares changing hands.

KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

