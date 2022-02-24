Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
NYSE KOP opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $614.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.97.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
