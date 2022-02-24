Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE KOP opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $614.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Koppers by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

