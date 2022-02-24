Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) will report ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the highest is ($1.36). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($4.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $40.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,744,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,564. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. The company has a market cap of $509.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.