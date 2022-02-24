Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($20.45) to €23.00 ($26.14) in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Klépierre stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

