Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.
In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Pleas III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
