Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.55

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 1542877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

