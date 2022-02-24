Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.