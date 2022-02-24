Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications stock opened at $291.35 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.52.
SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
