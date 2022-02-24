Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 69.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $205.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.59. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

