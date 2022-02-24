Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $905,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 348.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 109.9% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

