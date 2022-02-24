Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $808,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,334,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 810,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $83.98 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

