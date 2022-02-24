Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

