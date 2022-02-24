Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.87, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.92. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $99.76 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $166,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,184 shares of company stock worth $4,046,207. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 89.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

