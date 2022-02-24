Karla R. Lewis Sells 69,040 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RS traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $172.67. 393,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.13 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,899,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

