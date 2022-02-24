Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Kadant in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

KAI opened at $190.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.85. Kadant has a 1 year low of $162.43 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant (Get Rating)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.