K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Down 9.7%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 106,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 238,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20.
K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)
Read More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.