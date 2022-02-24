JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.78. 4,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

