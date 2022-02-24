JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Target Price to 106.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 107.00 to 106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF remained flat at $$10.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

