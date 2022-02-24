JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.75) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.48) to GBX 615 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.21) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at GBX 547.80 ($7.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 505.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 443.12. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £111.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.