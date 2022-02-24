JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,740

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,710 ($23.26) to GBX 1,740 ($23.66) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.17) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.18) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.76) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.54).

GSK opened at GBX 1,573 ($21.39) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,620.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,529.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £79.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.90), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($745,136.81).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

