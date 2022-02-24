JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $355.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

DE stock opened at $337.52 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.48 and a 200 day moving average of $360.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 160.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 79,752 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $361,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

