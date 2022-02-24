Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.47. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 209,033 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

