Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 88,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNCE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.