Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,819 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.85, for a total value of $2,688,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MORN opened at $264.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

