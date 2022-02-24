Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,819 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.85, for a total value of $2,688,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MORN opened at $264.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.
About Morningstar (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.