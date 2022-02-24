Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,680.10

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,680.10 ($22.85) and last traded at GBX 1,737 ($23.62), with a volume of 82426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,780.50 ($24.21).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($34.14) to GBX 2,320 ($31.55) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.08) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.58) to GBX 2,290 ($31.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.08) to GBX 2,550 ($34.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,443.33 ($33.23).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,928.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,381.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Chris Mottershead bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,965 ($26.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($26,723.79). Also, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($24.81) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($446.51). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,332.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

