JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.22. Approximately 5,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,205,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

