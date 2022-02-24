JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 6.3%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.22. Approximately 5,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,205,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

