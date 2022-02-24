Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JRONY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.75) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $50.01.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

