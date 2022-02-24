JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 14163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JELD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 244,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 32.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 242,724 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

