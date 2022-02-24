Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 253,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,014,000 after buying an additional 166,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

