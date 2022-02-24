Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

SPR stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

