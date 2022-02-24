Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €16.80 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €16.80 ($19.09) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.11 ($17.17).

ENI stock opened at €13.42 ($15.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. ENI has a 12-month low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a 12-month high of €13.83 ($15.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €12.92 and its 200 day moving average is €11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

