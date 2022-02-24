Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Beauty Health Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of SKIN opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

