Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for ENI in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

ENI stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ENI by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ENI by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

