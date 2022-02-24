Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $15.85

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $16.58. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 546 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

