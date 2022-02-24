Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 334,946 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,202,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334,946 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $156,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

