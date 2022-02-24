Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186,890 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $149,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Entegris by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 10,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.
ENTG opened at $124.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
