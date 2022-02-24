Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 114,303 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $185,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 132,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $74.58 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

