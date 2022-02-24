Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $171.46 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $171,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $238,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,402 shares of company stock worth $2,693,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $78.24 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

