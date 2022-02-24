Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $132.70 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,848 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $132,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials stock opened at $127.86 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.